Montreal's Maple Syrup Festival Is Back This Weekend With Sweet Deals On Your Sugar Shack Faves
This year's P'tit Shack edition will be short, but sweet!
Montreal's Cabane Panache is back this weekend with maple taffy on ice, live music, and other sugar shack activities to engage your senses!
Wear some buffalo plaid to fit the lumberjack theme and explore the art installations on Promenade Wellington celebrating québécois culinary traditions.
Over a dozen bars and restaurants along the way will offer specialty cocktails and dishes, including a whiskey, citrus, and cardamom concoction from Paname, walnut and vegan bacon treats from Audasieuse Vanille, and french toast grilled cheese from Station W, among others.
While the annual event is shorter than in previous years, due to changing pandemic rules, pop-up concerts and street performances remain a staple.
La Chasse-Balcon musicians will hop from balcony to balcony along the main street, serenading festivalgoers with traditional québécois tunes, while Urban Science Brass Band will perform their take on hip-hop classics at street level.
Artisans will also have sugar shack-themed wares on offer, like maple upside-down cake from Fromagerie Copette and made-in-Quebec gifts from La Mistinguette.
Other festival highlights include a giant wooden moose installation that's the perfect backdrop for an Instagram selfie, and an enchanted ruelle with a photo installation celebrating the festival's 10th edition.
If you're ready to fill up on maple goodies and celebrate the onset of spring Quebec-style, Cabane Panache is the place to do it.
Cabane Panache: P'tit Shack Edition
When: March 19 – 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Promenade Wellington, Verdun