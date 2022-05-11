Montreal's Museum of Archaeology And History Will Be Free To The Public One Day Next Week
Pointe-à-Callière will even have a $600 prize to win, starting next Tuesday.
Montreal's museum of archaeology wants you to dig into history on its dime next week. Pointe-à-Callière is opening its doors to the public at no charge on May 17 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. That means free admission to both the permanent and temporary exhibitions, including VIKINGS: Dragons of the Northern Seas. The museum will even have a few surprises in store both on-site and online.
Visitors who show up next Tuesday between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. will be treated to unique musical performances on the public piano in Place Royale by two 'internationally renowned mystery artists' from Montreal. Nearby, an eight-foot participatory art installation called the Wish Tree will invite visitors to hang a small note with a wish, message of love, or idea for the future of the city.
The party continues with an online quiz with a grand prize worth $600 up for grabs. From May 17 to 23, participants can test their knowledge of the city's recent history. The winner gets a one-night stay for two at the hotel of their choice between Hôtel Bonaparte, EPIK Hotel Montreal, or UVille Montreal Hotel. The prize includes a gourmet meal for two at Bonaparte Restaurant, two passes for Saute-Moutons (a 60-minute expedition on the Lachine Rapids), two single annual memberships to Pointe-à-Callière, one VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas book, and a $50 gift certificate redeemable at the Museum Shop. The winner will be announced on May 24.
"With the same motivation that led to the creation of the Museum in 1992, we want to let the public enjoy this heritage jewel in honour of our 30-year anniversary," said the museum's executive director Anne Élisabeth Thibault.
"The Montréal Archaeology and History Complex is inseparable from the authentic sites that it houses and represents an invaluable legacy for all Montrealers and future generations."
Pointe-à-Callière is the only archaeology museum of its size in Canada. It's built on the site of an archaeological dig in Montreal's Old Port that visitors can walk through, including an old sewer tunnel dating back to the foundation of the city.
The museum offers a wide range of free cultural activities to people and families throughout the year. The current international exhibition VIKINGS: Dragons of the Northern Seas has an interactive component that lets visitors discover Montréal's Scandinavian communities
While admission will be free, visitors are invited to make a donation to support the Museum's mission and projects.
30th anniversary of Pointe-à-Callière
Courtesy of Pointe-à-Callière.
When: May 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Pointe-à-Callière, 350 Place Royale