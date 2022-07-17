Montreal's Premiers Vendredis Food Truck Festival Is Hosting A Special Edition In The Old Port
There will be fireworks to celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary. 🎆
Montreal's favourite food truck festival Les Premiers Vendredis is rolling into the Old Port for a special 10th-anniversary edition. From August 5 to 7, you'll be able to take your pick of culinary delights by the Quai de l'horloge while enjoying views of the St. Lawrence River and Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Over 30 restaurants and food trucks will participate in the event, including an oyster bar.
You'll also find six beer and cocktail bars to pick from, including two wine bars, an SAQ bistro, a Mill Street container bar, Archibald kiosks and Beam Suntory cocktails.
Unlike past editions, there will be an entry fee of $3. That will cover the fireworks display on Saturday and put visitors into a raffle for a trip for two to California's Venice Beach to attend First Fridays in July 2023.
DJs and other performers will be providing a soundtrack for the event. Les Premiers Vendredis will even have performers outside the festival gates to keep any people waiting in line entertained.
The full list of participating food trucks and musical programming will be released on July 26.
The monthly meet-up of food and beverage trucks has three more installments (through October) this year. The last two will be hosted at the usual spot in the Olympic Stadium Esplanade.
Premiers Vendredis: Anniversary Edition
When: August 5, 4 -11 p.m.; August 6, 12 - 11 p.m.; August 7, 12 - 10 p.m.
Where: Quai de l'horloge, Old Port.
Cost: $3 entry
For more information, visit their Facebook event page.