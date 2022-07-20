12 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Because It's Hot AF & So Are You
From the Just For Laughs Festival,Festival Nuits D'Afrique and rooftop parties, all the way to firework spectacles that are bound to brighten up the end of your week — there are plenty of things to do this weekend in Montreal.
Attend This Afro Brazilian Rooftop Party
Price: $15 for the first 100 people | General Admission: $20
Address: 7236, rue Waverly, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Did someone say a rooftop party? Go ahead and get your dance on at Fabrik8 in celebration of São João with music by DJ O Gabs and DJ N.A.S. The event will also have Brazilian food cooked and prepared by a Brazilian chef for you to enjoy. With music, delish food, and good vibes, what more can you really ask for?
Laugh It Up At Just For Laughts
Price: Varies by show
When: Until July 31
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Montreal doesn't joke around when it comes to festivals, but Just for Laughs definitely tickles our funny bone. In fact, this is one of the most celebrated comedy festivals in the entire world. And this year, the iconic festival is celebrating 40 years of comedy with big names including Kevin Hart, Russell Peters and Amy Schumer, to name a few.
Celebrate African Culture At Festival International Nuits d’Afrique
When: Until July 24
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is a city that's rich in culture and music from around the world with so many fantastic events to celebrate them, like Festival International Nuits d’Afrique. Returning for its 36th edition, this year's program brings together African, Caribbean and Latin traditions to its open-air stage in Montreal's most exciting quarter.
Catch A Flick At The Fantasia International Film Festival
When: Until August 3
Address: Concordia University, 1455, boul. de Maisonneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: North America's largest genre film festival is back to bring you some of the most incredible films most people have never even heard of. This three-week-long event showcases genre films that receive less publicity than bigger name projects, but will still have you going on an absolute cinematic journey. Filmmakers, producers and other industry professionals will also be attending and speaking throughout the festival.
Visit This Pop Up Vegan Snack Stand & Bar
When: July 21 to July 24
Address: Berge des Coursiers (Lachine Canal), Promenade du Vieux-Port, 450, rue Mill, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Everyone's favourite pop up summer bar, Les Guingettes, has officially returned with Campers' Christmas, its "urban camping" concept in collaboration with Parks Canada. With a delicious vegan menu from Merci Tata, drinks and some of the hottest DJs in the city, you can totally kick back, relax and enjoy the beautiful summer night.
Try Griffintown's Latest Restaurant
Address: Nolan, 1752, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nolan joins the ranks of fellow Griffintown eateries and despite having only been open for a few months, it is already one of the hottest spots of the summer. With the simple mindset of "Come as you are", Nolan's seasonal menu is made with fresh, Quebec ingredients making it a total love letter to la belle province.
Get Wild At Zoofest
When: Until July 31
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Adding to an already festive time of year is none other than the eccentric festival, Zoofest. Bringing together 125 performances in Montreal ranging from burlesque to theatre, you're bound to be thoroughly entertained. Since its first year in 2009, the festival truly lives out an anything goes philosophy.
Sink Your Teeth Into This New Vegan Burger Joint
Address: BVRGER, 401, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Christian Ventura from restaurants such as Sushi Momo and Casa Kaizen welcomes a new vegan restaurant to Montreal, BVRGER. While the menu may be plant-based, the menu goes far beyond the typical vegan fanfare and offers decadent, mouth-watering burger creations. And you can't make a visit without trying one of their many vegan milkshakes.
See The Fireworks At L'International des Feux Loto-Québec
When: Every weekend until August 6
Address: La Ronde, 22 chem. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The city absolutely comes alive with lights and colour in the summer and nighttime is no exception. This incredible fireworks display is lighting up the Montreal skies every weekend at everyone's favourite amusement park.
Dance The Night Away At Festival International Mizik Kreyol de Montréal
Price: Free
When: July 22 to 24, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on the final day)
Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, 8400, 2e Ave., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Creole music is a reflection of the people: full of rhythm and full of life. Festival International Mizik Kreyol de Montréal is a free music festival in Parc Frédéric-Back that welcomes guests to discover the magic of Creole music and let the sounds whisk them away to the Caribbean.
Check Out This DJ Set At Montreal's Newest Café And Wine Bar
Price: $10
When: Sunday, July 24
Address: SUPERNAT, 4316, rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: SUPERNAT is one of the coolest new café and wine bar concepts to open in Montreal. This Sunday, the team will host the first MESS DU DIMANCHE with beats from DJ TIESTHOE. Tickets will be available at the door but those that buy in advance will get a shot and a cocktail on the house.
Enjoy A Candle Lit Concert Of Adele's Greatest Hits
Price: Tickets range from $30 to $60 depending on seat section
When: July 21, July 23 and August 19
Address: 635, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: From Candlelight Concerts comes this spectacular show of a string quartet playing the greatest hits from none other that the pop queen herself, Adele. As its name suggests, the venue is completely decked out in candles, making for an intimate and special concert experience.
