Montreal's Biggest Food Truck Festival Is Coming Back This Summer & Here's When It Starts

It also has a huge pop-up terrasse!

​Montreal's famous food truck festival, Les Premiers Vendredis, is set to return this summer
With Quebec preparing to end most COVID-19 restrictions this month, many Montrealers have their eye on summer 2022 when several festivals and events are expected to return after being forced to cancel or change their formats during the pandemic. This includes the city's famous food truck festival, Les Premiers Vendredis, which announced it'll be coming back for a 10th edition — and we're already drooling.

According to a post on Les Premiers Vendredis' Facebook page, the event will be back every first Friday of the month from June to October.

This street food paradise takes place annually on the esplanade of Montreal's Olympic Park. With over 50 food trucks and restauranteurs, it bills itself as "the largest gathering of its kind in Canada."

Some classic bites that can usually be found at Les Premiers Vendredis include churros from Mignon Churros & Nougat, poutine from Le Gras Dur and tacos from Mi Corazon.

In addition to sampling as much food as you can fit in your stomach from the many food trucks on-site, you can also grab a beer or cocktail and listen to live music on what organizers call the largest pop-up terrasse in the city with more than 3,000 seats.

As of March 3, the participating food trucks and other elements of the programming had not yet been revealed but, on Facebook, the team said, "We really can’t wait to reveal our special programming to you all!!" so keep an eye on the festival's social media pages for updates.

The first day of this year's event is set to take place on June 3, 2022. Save the date on your calendar and get ready for a delicious summer!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

