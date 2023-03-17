This Montreal Restaurant Is Hosting A Vegan Sugar Shack Brunch For $25/Person
No reservation needed!
Sugar shacks are notoriously heavy on the maple and the meat, but one Montreal restaurant is making the classic Quebec meal more accessible to those who prefer a plant-based diet. On March 18 and 19, Mile End vegan diner Mimi & Jones is hosting a two-day cabane à sucre style brunch with mimosa specials.
For $25 per person, guests can indulge in all the sweet and savoury dishes, including scrambled tofu, seitan bacon, pancakes with maple syrup, homemade beans, cretons, toast, breakfast potatoes and maple taffy. The traditional sugary treat will be prepared on snow outside on the restaurant terrasse.
The weekend brunch is a break from the spot's usual diner fare, that includes thick dairy-free shakes in fanciful flavours like orange creamsicle, chai and matcha ($9.75), and meat- and gluten-free burgers topped with caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms ($12-15).
You can get your sugar shack fill from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and there's no reservation required to secure a table.
Whether you're a meat-lover or a plant-devotee, Mimi & Jones is proof that there's always a way to get your fill of maple goodness in Montreal.
Mimi & Jones
When: March 18 & 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Mimi & Jones, 5149, ave Parc
Cost: $25/person