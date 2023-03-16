Montreal's Next All-Night Party Will Feature 30+ Hours Of Bar Service & A Free Outdoor Stage
Not for the faint of heart (or liver).
Montreal's next all-night party is raising the bar (literally) with 36 consecutive hours of drinking and dancing — a full seven hours longer than the last NON STOP event.
The overnight festivities from May 19 to 21 will feature a slew of international DJs and a free outdoor stage at the Grand Quay in the Old Port with spectacular panoramic views of the St. Lawrence River and the city.
Headliners include techno queen VTSS (UK), DJ Minx (US) of Women on Wax, TSVI (IT/UK), Kiernan Laveaux (US), Jacques Greene (QC) and 10 other artists (TBA) who will keep the beats pumping continuously for a full day and a half.
Tickets for the full event are available online. The free outdoor stage will open on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. A full program will be released in April.
The party will cap off the Sommet de la Nuit, a four-day conference organized by MTL 24/24 on the future of nightlife in the city.
Last year, Montreal invested over $2M into nightlife studies, late-night event promotion and a pilot project authourizing certain extended after-hours parties through 2024.
NON STOP
When: May 19 to 21, 2023
Where: Grand Quay, 200 rue de la Commune O