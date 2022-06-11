Montreal's Revamped $5.6M Provigo Comes With A Pizza & Poutine Bar
The grocery store wants to change how you shop!
The saying, "Don't go grocery shopping when you're hungry," may not ring true for customers of the revamped Provigo that opened its doors in Montreal at the start of June. The Kirkland store is part of a $5.6M pilot project introducing gourmet food stations, including a pizza and poutine bar, among other options.
Shoppers can now enjoy ready-to-eat foods from a variety of counters while they shop, including fresh-made paninis and lobster rolls from a dedicated sandwich bar and ten types of pie from a pizza station. Each one is baked in a stone oven before your very eyes. You can pick from a range of sushi and poke bowls and visit a large dessert counter to round out your mid-shopping meal.
A poutine bar is slated to open soon and will offer toppings like roast beef and pulled pork.
More than 2,500 local products have been added to the aisles. The charcuterie section has expanded to include the famous smoked meat from the Smoke Meat Pete in Île-Perrot. The fridges are filled with more than 500 microbrewery beers.
"Provigo Kirkland has become a laboratory for testing new products and new flavours," according to a company statement.
The location also houses a Starbucks and Joe Fresh store to cover any caffeine or clothing needs.
The store concept will be implemented in other Provigo stores across the province. The one on Nuns' Island is expected to become the second grocery store of its kind.
Kirkland Provigo
Address: 16900 Trans-Canada Hwy., Kirkland, QC
Accessibility: Accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.