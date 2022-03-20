This TikTok-Famous Montreal Grocery Store With French Snacks Is Opening 2 New Locations
It'll be even easier to find Mousline, Kinder Country and other imported food from France. 🇫🇷
A Montreal grocery store that went viral on TikTok thanks to its unique French snacks is set to open two new Quebec locations.
That's right — there will soon be even more places in the province to buy Kinder Country, Pépitos, Bonne Maman cakes, Lipton peach ice tea and all your favourite imported-from-France foods.
Top Discount Canada announced it's opening a store in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on April 23 and another in Quebec City in the fall of 2022.
There are three existing locations in the Montreal area: one on Avenue Mont-Royal Est, one on rue Saint-Hubert and one in Brossard.
In April 2021, French influencer Andy-Riwan Gernet (@lefrench_explorer on Instagram) filmed himself shopping Top Discount Canada, propelling the store to social media stardom. The video racked up more than 230,000 views within a few hours and it has now reached 260,000 views.
Since then, several videos have been posted on TikTok of people at Top Discount Canada, sharing their unique and tasty finds.
If you are French, this is also the place to find hygiene products that will remind you of your childhood — whether it's the softness of Dop vanilla shower gel in the summer or Mir or Ariel laundry detergent that smells like heaven.
In the comments, many Internet users have asked for more locations to open in Quebec, such as in Laval or Granby, but also in other cities in other provinces, including Ottawa and Toronto. Fingers crossed!
2 New Top Discount Canada Locations
Price: 💸
Cuisine: French grocery snacks
Address: Côte-des-Neiges at 5256, ch. Queen Mary, Montreal, QC. The Quebec City address has not yet been revealed.
