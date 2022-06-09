9 Gigantic Items You Can Only Get At Montreal's New Costco Business Centre
Think big, really big! 🛒
If you love to buy in bulk and stock your pantry with items that can last for months, then you're in for a treat. A brand new Costco catering to businesses but open to all members has launched in Anjou. Around 70% of its products differ from traditional warehouses, many of them so massive that you may need to recruit a few friends to help you get them out the door.
The new Costco Business Centre specialises in large format items for restaurants and grocery stores. That means over 134,000 square feet dedicated to jumbo-sized food products, commercial kitchen wares, and office supplies. You'll find 200-litre vats of cooking oil, 36-kilogram wheels of cheese, and 16-litre buckets of most sauces you can imagine.
But it's not just the items that are supersized, so are the samples. Instead of single crackers or small cups of juice at the ends of some aisles, this Costco hands out whole ice cream sandwiches, candy bars, juice boxes, and even sizeable detergent pod packs. The full-size snacks are especially welcome given that the location doesn't have the usual cafeteria.
This new Costco Business Centre is the sixth of its kind in Canada and the chain plans to open more, so you can get used to shopping bigger!
Tons of Tetley Tea
Someone holds a massive bag of Tetley tea that covers most of their torso. Right: Stacked Tetley bags.
Price: $28.99 for 1,100 teabags.
The price isn't steep for this epic bag of tea. The usual Costco portion is 300 bags for $10.99, so you could split this with a few friends and still have some left over.
Honey, Maple Syrup & Olive Oil Drums
Two black honey vats on a pallet read, 'Traceable from hive to home.' Right: Three sets of vats, including yellow for olive oil, white for maple syrup, and black for honey.
Price: $1,999 for the BeeMaid Honey; $2,499 for the Bernard Maple Syrup; $999 for the Terra Delyssa Olive Oil.
These 200L metal cylinders are the ultimate large format cooking necessity. Of course, if you're looking for a bit less quantity there's always the 15L tub of BeeMaid Honey for $115, or the 18.9L bucket of Bernard Maple Syrup for $219 to fall back on!
Mega-Sized Mangoes
Someone lifts up a mango larger than their hand. Right: Boxes of mangoes.
Price: $14.99 for around 9 lbs of the fresh fruit.
Just half of one of these oversized mangoes is the size of your average fruit. For around 10 per box, these tropical fruits are a steal.
Whole Parmigiano Wheel
A wax-covered wheel of parmigiano cheese. Right: Someone smiles while lifting the heavy wheel of cheese.
Courtesy of Costco, @sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
Price: $1,001 for a 36-kilogram parmigiano wheel.
There are lots of cheese options in the walk-in refrigerated "milk product" section at the back to the store. Bring a sweater if you want to explore for more than a few minutes, because there's a lot to see and it's cold! For pasta fiends on a budget, there is a 1/8 of the wheel option on sale for $130.
Sauce Buckets
Large buckets of Kikkoman soy sauce stacked on a pallet. Right: Walkerswood jerk seasoning with an illustration of a person standing in a field with a yellow background.
Price: $45.99 for 18.9L of soy sauce, $39.99 for 4.2 kg of jerk seasoning.
The Costco Business Centre has bath-sized amounts of just about any condiment you could want.
Rainbow Sprinkles
A large bag of rainbow sprinkles. Right: Someone holds up the bag for size.
Price: $17.49 for 3 kg of Yupik rainbow sprinkles
Nothing makes life sweeter and more colourful than rainbow sprinkles, and this resealable Yupik bag won't let you run out any time soon. These bags are equivalent to around 300 of the sprinkle containers you can get at your local depanneur of supermarket.
Table-Sized Cutting Boards
A light purple, green, red and blue plastic cutting board rest on a shelf. Right: A large wooden cutting board.
Price: $19.99 for an 18 x 24-inch plastic cutting board; $34.99 for a wooden one
The plastic cutting board comes in four colours to brighten any kitchen and can double as a tabletop. The wooden options are classier and could be used as massive charcuterie boards.
Sacks of Belgian Chocolate
Someone holds up a massive bag of chocolate. Right: The orange and brown packaging indicates the 100% Belgian chocolate is flavoured with vanilla.
Price: $179.99 for 15 kg of Belgian chocolate.
There are milk and dark chocolate options that both come in the same quantity, which equals just under 350 Hershey bars.
Titanic Toblerone
Ginormous bars of Toblerone are stacked 11 high on a pallet.
Price: $89.99 for 4.5kg of Toblerone.
These hefty bars are a workout and sweet treat all-in-one — just lifting one to your mouth counts as exercise! Now there's no need to take a flight or head to the airport for access to big bars of the fancy chocolate.