A New Costco With Unique Items Opens In Montreal This Month
It will be the first of its kind in the city!
It's time to renew your Costco card if you want to check out the brand new wholesale warehouse opening in Anjou this month. The location will welcome customers starting on June 8.
While the new branch will cater primarily to companies, any Costco member can buy there in bulk. And you will be able to stock up, because if you think Costco Wholesale sells big sizes, wait until you see the jumbo versions at its corporate outlets.
Some items, like the olive oil, come in 208-litre barrels, while the poutine sauce comes in 18-kg buckets. The new store will even have an 8,000-square-foot walk-in cooler!
A floor-to-ceiling plastic curtain down one Costco aisle separates dry goods from an 8,000 sq. ft. walk-in cooler. CostcoCanada | Facebook
The new Anjou location will have office items, along with food. In fact, nearly three-quarters of the items on sale will differ from traditional warehouses, much like the St-Hubert Business Centre that opened two years ago
The warehouse opens at 7 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. on Sundays. It closes at 6 p.m. every day.
The new Costco Pour l'Entreprise is located at the site of the former Costco Wholesale, which has since moved to Boulevard des Sciences in the same area.
Costco Wholesale Pour l'Entreprise Grand Opening
The facade of the new Anjou Costco is dotted with red traffic barriers and large advertisements out front.
When: June 8
Address: 7373 Bombardier St., Anjou, QC