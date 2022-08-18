Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

You Can Attend Free Inuit Film Screenings As Part Of Montreal's Tillitarniit Festival

Bring your own chair, snacks and a cup for refreshments!

Staff Writer
Curator and artist asinnajaq speaks at the festival. Right, attendees participate in a group activity.

A series of film screenings and performances have been taking Park Baile by storm this summer, as the Canadian Centre for Architecture hosts the third edition of the Tillitarniit Festival, which highlights Inuit art and filmmaking in a free, public space. This year, the festival is titled "Many Hands."

Titled and curated by Inuk artist and filmmaker asinnajaq, the festival, which started in late July, features games and live performances ahead of each film screening. Each night is themed, with previous days focusing on documentary and experimental film styles.

The next film will be screened on August 25, when the theme is queer storytelling. After playing Inuit games at 7 p.m., there will be a dance and concert performance from artists Simik and Qattu Carleton.

Then, it’s movie time. A series of short films will track queerness in an Inuit context. One of the four films being screened, called Aviliaq: Entwined, follows the story of two Inuit women in the 1950s whose relationship is threatened by community pressures.

After queer night, the next screening evening will be the following Thursday, September 1 — and the theme is horror!

Many Hands – Tillitarniit Festival

When: August 25, September 1 and September 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Parc Baile, 1920, rue Baile, Montreal QC

Why you should go: Explore Inuit art and culture through themed evenings of participatory entertainment!

