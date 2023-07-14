A New Claw Machine Arcade Is Opening On Montreal's North Shore With Cute Prizes & Free Sweets
A gleaming playland of claws, cuddlies, and cotton candy. 🧸🕹️
An electrifying atmosphere of neon lights and plushie delights has found a new home on Montreal's North Shore. Bringing the spirit of Tokyo arcades across the Pacific, the highly-anticipated second location of CläwMee is set to illuminate the local gaming scene as of July 14.
The crane game arcade lets you pick out your favourite kawaii stuffed toys from dozens of claw machines. Pink shopping carts are on offer to haul your plushies around a massive room decked out in Japanese deco and dotted with cherry blossom trees.
From whimsically stuffed strawberries to cheerful bubble teas and endearing Hello Kitties to a legion of adorable Pokemons — the choice of heart-stealing play prizes is endless. Plus, the stock changes weekly. Tokens start at 25 for $20 and scale up to 260 for $120.
CläwMee's charm extends beyond the gaming floor, however. Plush winnings are your ticket to bigger, more tantalizing rewards, like coveted video game consoles, and other high-value treasures.
To further sweeten the deal, opening day is set to be a cotton-candy-laden affair. You can snack on the sweets (free with any purchase) while you navigate the arcades' neon labyrinth and strategize your plushie pursuits.
With operation days spanning the whole week, except Tuesdays, your gateway to gaming is always within reach. Whether you're seeking an eclectic date spot or yearning to expand your teddy collection, CläwMee's neon machines offer the perfect setting to claw your way to victory.
CläwMee Laval
When: Opens July 14, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 1577, Bd Daniel-Johnson, Laval