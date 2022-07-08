Time Out Market’s July Agenda Includes Jazz-Filled Nights & A Beachin’ Drag Brunch
Time Out Market is going all out this month!
Time Out Market has been a staple in the Montreal food scene, showcasing the culinary works of countless top-rated chefs, including Justin Trudeau’s very own personal chef, Chanthy Yen.
If you haven’t set your sights (or palettes) on the market just yet, July is the perfect month to let your inner foodie thrive. Time Out is hosting an array of events all month long including a drag brunch, circus-themed dinners, and even an after-dark special.
So, clear up some space in your calendar and get ready to funk it up.
Circus at the Market
Time Out Market
Price: Drink specials and mocktails starting at $12
Address: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Saint-Catherine St W, Montreal, QC
When: July 8, 14, and 15, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Why You Should Go: This event features local circus performers showing off their talents while you sip a specialty drink. No activity is necessary on your end, just stop by to watch the show and check out the myriad dining options available at Time Out. With mocktail options and all-ages entertainment, this circus is as boozy or as family-friendly as you make it.
Time Out's Jazz Brunch
Price: Brunch cocktails $12 a glass, $30 a pitcher
Address: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Saint-Catherine St W, Montreal, QC
When: Sunday, July 10, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Why You Should Go: A little celebration for Montreal's International Jazz Festival, this will definitely be a Sunday to remember. Time Out is hosting a live local jazz band featuring unique limited-time meals from each restaurant that are only available on the weekends. And, of course, there will be brunch cocktails for you to enjoy all afternoon.
“Beach Party” Drag Brunch Show
Time Out Market
Price: Free
Address: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Saint-Catherine St W, Montreal, QC
When: Sunday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Why You Should Go: It's Drag Brunch! Do we need to say anything else? Artist Barbada de Barbade will be performing alongside some of her favourite local queens in a family-friendly show. It may be free, but it's first-come, first-serve, so head over early if you wanna snag a good spot. Also, feel free to dress up in your perfect pastel spring attire and compete to win prizes including a $50 gift card to Time Out Market.
Time Out Market After Dark
Price: $8 drink specials and $3 shots
Address: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Saint-Catherine St W, Montreal, QC
When: Fridays & Saturdays
Why You Should Go: This recurring event series centres around free retro games and drinks based on local distillery fare. Has there ever been a more winning combo? Play free table hockey, Pac-Man, and more on machines from laid-back Plateau spot North Star Pinball, or turn it into a night out and dance to the live DJ sets happening each weekend. With a rotating selection of local beers and cocktails inspired by Montreal mixologists, this is bound to be a popular spot this summer.
