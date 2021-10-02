Montreal's New Spot For Pinball & Retro Arcade Fun Is A Downtown Food Court And It's Free
If you want to kick it old school with pinball, Pong, Pac-Man and other vintage games, it just got a whole lot easier. This fall, simply head to Time Out Market at the Eaton Centre in Montreal for a FREE retro arcade pop-up where you can geek out while getting your snack on.
The pop-up is in partnership with North Star Pinball, a Montreal pinball arcade and bar that has also been renting out pinball machines to individuals throughout the pandemic.
On the bridge below Time Out's massive skylight, you can now find classic pinball machines, arcade games, tabletop hockey, a Super Chexx machine, and even an analog photo booth.
The installation is part of the Market's Love Local initiative to support and collaborate with local businesses and artists.
While you're there, Time Out Market has a number of editorially curated food available to purchase with stalls from Paul Toussaint, Casa Kaizen, Tunnel Espresso, and more.
Price: Free
When: All fall long, starting September 28
Address: Montreal Eaton Centre - 705, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This pop-up collab between North Star Pinball and Time Out Market is a recipe for a fun time: deliciously curated eats plus free retro arcade games... what could be better?
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
