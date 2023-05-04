National Bank Is Teaming Up With The Canadiens For An Eco-Friendly Initiative That's Changing Lives
Got any old hockey gear kicking around?
To help the Montreal Canadiens become champions for the environment in the world of professional sports, Canada's National Bank got behind the Habs' "Goal is Green" program.
Together, they launched "Together to Play" – an initiative that gives your unused sports equipment a second life by offering it to underprivileged youth.
Through this program, kids and youth will get the chance to strap on their skates and play their favourite sport during a skating session this fall at the Bell Centre.
It's the perfect opportunity to divert your old gear from garbage and do something good for the environment while also helping fellow hockey fans in your community.
As a thank you, you can scan the QR code displayed at the collection points and receive $10 off your next purchase at the Tricolore Sports boutique.
From May 8 to June 30, drop off your gently used or new hockey skates, sticks or jerseys at one of three collection points: Place Bell in Laval, Complexe Sportif Bell in Brossard or the Bell Centre's Tricolore Sports boutique in Montreal.
By refurbishing your old sports equipment and giving it a second life, this initiative has a direct impact on the community, helping families keep their children playing their favourite sport, regardless of financial ability.
Plus, the equipment drive is great for the circular economy because it extends the life of your things and reduces the amount of waste in the environment.
It's a tangible way you can help both the environment and your community.
Together to Play hockey gear drive
When: From May 8 to June 30, 2023
Address: Place Bell in Laval, Complexe Sportif Bell in Brossard or the Bell Centre's Tricolore Sports boutique in Montreal
Details: Drop off your gently used or new hockey gear to help kids and youth continue to play their favourite sport, and pick up a $10 voucher to Tricolore Sports for your donation.
To learn more about the Together To Play initiative, check out the Montreal Canadiens' website or follow the National Bank on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.