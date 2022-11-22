New City Gas In Montreal Is Hosting An EDM Festival With Top DJs & A Futuristic Vibe
State-of-the-art special effects will accompany the music.
There's no shortage of immersive light displays around Montreal this season, between the illuminated villages and walk-thru winter wonderlands, but now there is one with decidedly more bass.
From November 27 to 29, Lumen Festival is bringing an impressive line-up of EDM DJs to New City Gas, along with a visual spectacle that organizers promise will "blur the lines between the real and virtual world."
Artists like Deadma5, Kasablanca and Callie Reiff will take to the stage for one night only, sandwiched by Loud Luxury with Westend and Twinsick, and Louis The Child with Bleu Clair on the other evenings.
People wearing futuristic outfits in front of a shiny background.Courtesy of Lumen Festival.
Each show will feature a heavy dose of digital art accompanying the electronic music to create an "otherwordly experience." Griffintown's New City Gas will also be illuminated with state-of-the-art special effects.
Lumen promises that festivalgoers will "enter a world of sound and light." There will even be a tech-based art exhibition of work by Emmy-winning Australian artist Raoul Marks, who's behind famed opening sequences for TV shows like 'American Gods.'
A glowing Lumen sign.Courtesy of Lumen Festival.
The cost to attend individual shows ranges between $45 - $60 for general admission and $70 - $95 for VIP. Tickets can be reserved here.
A DJ performs at Lumen.Courtesy of Lumen Festival.
Lumen Festival
When: December 27, 28, and 29, 2022
Where: New City Gas, 950 Ottawa St.
Cost: $45 - $60 General Admission, $70 - $95 VIP