This Illuminated Christmas Village Near Montreal Is Like Stepping Into A Hallmark Movie
You can even watch it light up on opening night. 🌟
There's little more festive during the holiday season than a house covered in twinkling lights. Just under an hour from Montreal, a whole town will be dotted with them. The Village Illuminé Desjardins opens on December 2 and if you're one of the first visitors there on opening night, you can watch as it lights up, turning the historic site into a warm and inviting Christmas town.
This year's theme is "Christmas past" with displays that bring traditions from three eras back to life: 1850, 1900 and 1950. The Drummondville destination knows how to tap into nostalgia and immerse visitors in the past, as a year-round living museum depicting 19th-century life in the province.
Visitors can check out an on-site winter market showcasing local artisans, engage in a snowball fight, or try out a winter slide set up on the main street.
Santa will have a workshop in the village where you can make Christmas ornaments. You'll also spot elves running around and engaging in playful antics with visitors.
The Village is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on December 2, 3, 9, and 10, and then every day in the run-up to New Year's Day, from December 16 to 31 (closed December 25). The special light-up opening event takes place at 6 p.m. on December 2.
Tickets cost $30 per adult and $24 for those aged 3-17. If you buy two tickets, you can get 50% off the second one (except on opening evening). If you're interested in walking through the Hallmark movie setting, you can reserve online here.
Village Illuminé Desjardins
When: December 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16 - 31 (closed December 25)
Where: Village Québécois d'Antan, 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC
Cost: $30/adult, $24/youth (3-17 years old)