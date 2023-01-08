Nike Is Releasing New Montreal Bagel-Themed Dunks & They're Surprisingly Stylish
They might not even be available here, though!
From Orange Julep to Mount Royal, there is no shortage of iconic landmarks in the Ville Marie, but multinational retailer Nike chose just one to turn into a sneaker: the iconic Montreal bagel. Montreal bagels are the best, and it's a shame we can't wear them as an accessory, so Nike really has the right mindset about this whole thing. Their brand-new sneaker design is inspired by the iconic Quebec staple, with a dark-blue swoop to evoke the provincial flag.
The shoes are light brown with speckles of sesame seeds, lending a subtle but delicious bagel vibe to any fit. Costing a cool US$120, these new releases will officially drop on January 17 at 10 a.m., so mark your calendars early if you want to rock these carb-y kicks before anyone else.
Two more angles of the new Nike bagel shoes.Nike
But wait, there's a catch — the new shoes only show up on the United States version of the website, meaning that they might not be available in Canada for the foreseeable future. Perhaps it's just an oversight, but for now, it's a real possibility that the Montreal-themed shoes won't be sold in Montreal once they drop in the U.S.
Other upcoming Nike designs are available in both countries, including the new women's Air Jordan 5 Dunk on Mars design, which will be sold on January 14 at 6 a.m. for a striking CA$260. They're equally as fresh as the bagel shoes, if not more so, which is small comfort to Montrealers who desperately want to rep their city's breakfast of choice.
