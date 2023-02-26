montreal poutine

5 Of The Best Montreal Poutines For Vegans & Vegetarians​

Not everything need be for the carnivores.

Staff Writer
Someone digs into a plate of poutine in Montreal.

Liam Hill Allan | Dreamstime

Poutine is delicious, but it often comes laden with smoked meat or another delicious, but not vegetarian, topping. Thankfully, Montreal has quite a few reputable veggie poutine havens — though several might be surprising.

These spots have been hand-selected from the opinions of a pool of self-reportedly vegetarian or vegan Montrealers and their allies. It's a short list, but that's because quality comes before quantity, and there's somewhat of a shortage of truly great veggie poutines in the city. If your favourite spot has been left off the list, leave a comment down below.

La Banquise

Where: 994, rue Rachel Est, Montréal, QC

Why You Should Go: Montreal's poutine queen is back again with an all-around fave: her vegan sauce and vegan cheese options are not only suited for veg-heads, but they're also notoriously delicious.

Patati Patata

Where: 4177, boul. St Laurent, Montréal, QC; 170, rue Jean-Talon E, Montréal, QC

Why You Should Go: This small, two-location Montreal establishment offers plenty of vegetarian options, including veggie poutines, burgers and more.

Costco

Where: 300, rue Bridge, Montréal, QC

Why You Should Go: Several key vegetarian sources have confirmed that Costco's poutine is an excellent cost-benefit vegetarian option, with the Costco Canada Twitter account confirming in 2017 that their gravy does contain milk.

Dirty Dogs

Where: 3685, rue St-Laurent, Montreal, QC; 2010, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: With plenty of vegetarian and vegan options and good reviews from omnivores, too, Dirty Dogs is a worthwhile stop on your veggie poutine journey.

Ikea

Where: 9191, boul. Cavendish, Montréal, QC

Why You Should Go: Though it's most famous for meatballs, Ikea has a very reasonably priced vegetarian poutine that quite a few MTL Blog readers swear by.

