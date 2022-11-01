Montreal Will Get 200 km More Bike Lanes & 10 Bike Highway Routes Under Mayor Plante's New Plan
There were 20% more cyclists on the road this year.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has unveiled her new four-year bike plan for the city. Spurred by a rise in the number of cyclists on roads this summer, Plante's "Vision vélo" promises to expand a safe cycling network to every corner of the island between 2023 and 2027.
Under the plan, 17 of 19 boroughs will get new or upgraded bike paths. At least 200 km of new bikeways will be added to the existing network over the next five years, including 10 new Réseau express vélo (REV) routes. The REV paths will make up about 60 km of the planned paths.
"The success of REV Saint-Denis has shown the importance of developing safe bikeways that benefit cyclists, pedestrians and business owners alike. We cannot compromise on the safety of children and seniors residents, who are overrepresented in road deaths," said Plante in a release, noting that bike trips in Montreal went up 20% in the past year.
The mayor promises her "Vision vélo" will offer more secure and sustainable travel, improve mobility and make roadways more equitable for cyclists and drivers.
The plan follows a recommendation from Public Health to develop the Montreal cycling network in less accessible neighbourhoods.
The main parts of Plante's "Vision vélo" include:
- REV lanes for Jean-Talon, Henri-Bourassa and Lacordaire;
- An upgrade and extension of the Côte-Sainte-Catherine bike path (to make the Parc and Mont-Royal intersection safer);
- Redevelopment of the Commune trail, between Berri and Saint-Laurent (to benefit pedestrians);
- A new bike path on rue Hochelaga to connect Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ville-Marie;
- New bike paths on Prieur and Charleroi, to connect Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Montreal North;
- A new bike path in the West Island that follows the REM de l'Ouest line to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Deux-Montagnes.
Plante said the goal is to get Montrealers biking more every day.
