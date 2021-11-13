Montreal Has A New Escape Room That Doubles As A Steampunk Bar With Potion-Like Drinks
Feel like you've been plunged into a 19th-century living room & laboratory.
Can't decide between a night at an escape room or dinner and drinks at a bar? A/Maze Escape Game's latest project in Old Montreal, Inventions, combines both.
The space — with its steampunk chic vibes — is designed to make you feel like you've gone back in time to an 1800s living room and laboratory, or like you've stepped inside a fantasy-filled grandfather clock. And the drinks are so inventive you'll feel like you're being served magic potions.
A/Maze is one of Montreal's favourite escape room companies with four locations: Atwater, the Plateau Pointe-Claire and the Old Port. The Old Port location is home to two immersive escape games.
Tesla's Enigmas focuses on "the iconic inventor Nikola Tesla and features his secret study and one of his greatest inventions" while The Secret of Shipping Empire is "a mix of escape game puzzles and treasure hunt that leads players across the streets of Old Montreal," according to an A/Maze press release. Price varies depending on activity and group size.
Before or after, you can enjoy a tapas-style menu with lots of bites that are perfect for celebrating solving the puzzle... or eating your feelings if you don't.
The eye-catching cocktail menu, full of wonder and imagination, has it all — from drinks that smoke to drinks with the brightest colours so you'll be as entertained drinking as you are in the escape room. A/Maze describes the drink menu as "home-created cocktails inspired by our love for science and spirit-forward drinks." But you can also opt for local craft beer and wine instead.
Whether you're looking to solve a mystery or just looking for an unbelievable night out, Invention has invented something new and fantastic for you to discover.
Inventions
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Tapas, Cocktails
Address: 480, rue Saint-Jean Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: Part escape room, part restaurant and bar... it doesn't get much more exciting than this.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
