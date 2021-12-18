One Of Canada's Biggest Escape Room Games Is In Laval & It Feels Like A Dystopian Movie
Can you save humanity from out-of-control artificial intelligence? This game is as challenging as it is impressive.
The fate of humanity rests in your hands — well, at least if you sign up to play Rain Corp., a recent escape room game added to the roster at Escaparium's Laval location, which bills itself as one of the biggest escape room games in Canada.
The sprawling 2,500-square-foot room allows you to fully immerse yourself in gameplay and completely escape from reality while you race to solve puzzles and find clues, almost as if you were a character in a dystopian sci-fi film.
Players will be propelled into the world of multinational robotics conglomerate Rain Corp., which is developing "new military applications" for several of the world's greatest powers. As NATO attempts to undermine the company while anticipating a threat to international security, Rain Corp. is also losing control over its own research. The end of the world is nigh... or is it?
The game, which opened in July 2021, can accommodate three to 10 people but the Escaparium team recommends between three and six players.
From the decor to the storyline to the set, this massive escape room is designed to WOW — and the reviews are reflective of that.
The activity lasts 75 minutes. The game leaders rate the difficulty level of the adventure a 3/4, but the scare factor and physical factor are rated as 1/4. So you'll need to be quick-witted to win but you don't necessarily need to worry about exerting too much energy or screaming at the top of your lungs.
The Laval Escaparium's 2,000-square-foot "The Lost Island of the Voodoo Queen" was previously its biggest game before the introduction of Rain Corp.
Rain Corp. At Escaparium Laval
Price: $39.99 per player for 75 minutes
When: By reservation, Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight
Address: 5545, boul. des Rossignols, Laval, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
