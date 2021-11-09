Eat and Drink

6 Of The Coziest Bars In Montreal Where You Can Snuggle Up & Drink Away The Winter Blues

That time of year when the sun sets before the 5 à 7 starts.

Brrr! Do you feel those chilly temperatures out there? Time to move the party inside to a cozy bar in Montreal. After all, when has cold weather ever stopped a true Montrealer from doing what they want to do?

Winter may be coming but you won't notice at these warm and snuggly local watering holes.

The Coldroom

Address: At the corner of rue Saint-Vincent and rue Saint-Amable

Why You Need To Go: This first-come, first-serve speakeasy is the perfect little spot if you want to be tucked away in the heart of Old Montreal.

Lord William Pub

Address: 265, rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Nothing says cozy on a cold winter night quite like a drink at a neighbourhood pub. This place also has a menu full of hearty eats to warm up your belly.

Taverne Gaspar

Address: 89, rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This iconic restaurant and bar at a former 19th-century warehouse in Old Montreal gives off old-timey vibes — perfect for nights when you want to escape the harsh and bitter realities of 2021.

Pullman

Address: 3424, ave. Parc, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Wine is a go-to beverage for staying cozy and Pullman is one of Montreal's go-to wine bars so go to it this winter if you want to keep warm.

Bar Palco

Address: 4019, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC

Why You Need To Go: Sometimes the thing that warms you up the most is friendly staff, like the folks at this super cool bar in one of Montreal's coolest neighbourhoods. Duck in to escape harsh temperatures and you'll be met with warm smiles and delicious cocktails.

Pub Burgundy Lion

Address: 2496, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Not only is this classic British pub in Little Burgundy super cozy, it also has whiskey tasting to really warm yourself from the inside out.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

