Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lachine canal

Old Montreal Is Getting A Pop-Up Bar & Vegan Snack Stand By The Lachine Canal This Week

Music, food, sunshine, waterfront... ☀️

Staff Writer
Beverage and snacks from Merci Tâta. Right: La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest.

Beverage and snacks from Merci Tâta. Right: La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest.

Les Guinguettes | Facebook

Event production company La Lutinerie presents its Campers' Christmas from July 21 to 24 at the Berge des Coursiers. Along the Lachine Canal, at the foot of the Five Roses building, Les Guinguettes comes back with this free vegan edition, and the organizers promise it's going to be a blast.

On the menu are vegan specialties from Merci Tâta, including burgers, hot dogs and other tapas, to be enjoyed at the water's edge. You will also have the opportunity to quench your thirst with lemonades and cocktails prepared in front of your eyes by volunteer bartenders.

In collaboration with Parks Canada, the event introduces the concept of "urban camping" for over 60 festival-goers who will stay overnight and wake up to a beautiful view of the city centre. The campsite is already fully booked, but everyone is welcome to pop by to celebrate Christmas in Summer.

"We had our first Campers' Christmas in 2019 in the same location. This tradition is very popular in North America and Quebec. Who else but La Lutinerie, promoter of Christmas markets in Montreal, to organize it this summer? This is a one-of-a-kind event in our city," Line Basbous, organizer, told MTL Blog.

Also on the program is a "tropical market" with crafts from local artisans available to purchase. You can also expect a choir, face painting as well as games for children, and of course... a visit from Santa Claus.

Shows and concerts will take place during the days, followed by DJ sets in the evening. On Thursday, July 21, La Chaudière is responsible for keeping you dancing all night long. On Friday, DJ La Patte, Travis Wright and the techno collective La North take control of the decks.

Saturday will offer a variety of musical genres, with artists such as domlebo, Greenwood Belle, Yordan Martinez & TCMS, Germain, and La Pingouinerie. Finally, you can expect a chilled musical Sunday, listening to the relaxing tunes from Chœur Ciné-Jazz, Monsieur André, and Ariana et Curtis.

La Guinguette du Vieux-Montréal

When: From July 21 to 24

Where: Berge des Coursiers (Lachine Canal), Promenade du Vieux-Port, 450, rue Mill, Montreal, QC

Cost: Free

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...