Old Montreal Is Getting A Pop-Up Bar & Vegan Snack Stand By The Lachine Canal This Week
Music, food, sunshine, waterfront... ☀️
Event production company La Lutinerie presents its Campers' Christmas from July 21 to 24 at the Berge des Coursiers. Along the Lachine Canal, at the foot of the Five Roses building, Les Guinguettes comes back with this free vegan edition, and the organizers promise it's going to be a blast.
On the menu are vegan specialties from Merci Tâta, including burgers, hot dogs and other tapas, to be enjoyed at the water's edge. You will also have the opportunity to quench your thirst with lemonades and cocktails prepared in front of your eyes by volunteer bartenders.
In collaboration with Parks Canada, the event introduces the concept of "urban camping" for over 60 festival-goers who will stay overnight and wake up to a beautiful view of the city centre. The campsite is already fully booked, but everyone is welcome to pop by to celebrate Christmas in Summer.
"We had our first Campers' Christmas in 2019 in the same location. This tradition is very popular in North America and Quebec. Who else but La Lutinerie, promoter of Christmas markets in Montreal, to organize it this summer? This is a one-of-a-kind event in our city," Line Basbous, organizer, told MTL Blog.
Also on the program is a "tropical market" with crafts from local artisans available to purchase. You can also expect a choir, face painting as well as games for children, and of course... a visit from Santa Claus.
Shows and concerts will take place during the days, followed by DJ sets in the evening. On Thursday, July 21, La Chaudière is responsible for keeping you dancing all night long. On Friday, DJ La Patte, Travis Wright and the techno collective La North take control of the decks.
Saturday will offer a variety of musical genres, with artists such as domlebo, Greenwood Belle, Yordan Martinez & TCMS, Germain, and La Pingouinerie. Finally, you can expect a chilled musical Sunday, listening to the relaxing tunes from Chœur Ciné-Jazz, Monsieur André, and Ariana et Curtis.
La Guinguette du Vieux-Montréal
When: From July 21 to 24
Where: Berge des Coursiers (Lachine Canal), Promenade du Vieux-Port, 450, rue Mill, Montreal, QC
Cost: Free