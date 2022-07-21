This Inn 2 Hours From Montreal Has A Beach Straight Outta The Tropics
Staycation, anyone? ☀️🏝
If you've been hoping to head south for some much-needed rest and relaxation but wanna avoid the airport drama, then you can take advantage of a little piece of the tropics right here in Quebec.
Domaine Bazinet, located only two hours from Montreal, offers up stunning lake views with a beach perfect for your summer vacay.
The inn is surrounded by remarkable greenery, and mountains, and has loads of fun activities to keep you busy during your stay.
While Domaine Bazinet's main draw is fishing, you can totally opt in for some of their many other outdoor diversions including pedal boating, beach volleyball, kayaking, and, of course, swimming.
The inn is also close to loads of hiking trails, wildlife observation, and a 100-foot lit-up waterfall for you to explore.
After a day soaking up the sun on the beach, you can head on over to the Domaine Bazinet restaurant to grab a bite. The resto offers up a handful of delish menu items, including succulent fish, seafood and steaks, different styles of pasta, crisp and colourful salads, and an array of pizzas, too.
During the summer, you can even enjoy your meal on the terrace overlooking the beach. That way you can get your foodie on, all while feeling the fresh breeze of the lake.
Domaine Bazinet offers a handful of packages for you to choose from, such as their fishing and lodging package, family vacations package, or spa package which all range anywhere from $80 to $130 a night.
The inn also offers week-long vacay stays for a solo trip or family vacation for $799 to $900 — you can even add on meals to your package for that real all-inclusive vibe.
Auberge Domaine Bazinet
Price: $80 for the day | $125 per night | $799 per week (prices don't include tax)
Address: 3000, ch. Bazinet, Sainte-Émélie-de-L'Énergie, QC