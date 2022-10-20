Old Montreal's Christmas Alley Is Coming Back For Magical Holiday Photo Shoots This Year
You'll also get mulled and sweets.🎄
Feeling the Christmas spirit yet? If not, this fun activity starting at end of November should do the trick. After what organizers say was a big success in 2021, Old Montreal shop Maison Pepin will once again host private photoshoot sessions in its dreamy Christmas alley.
For $150, a professional photographer will be at your disposal to take pics in the enchanting outdoor holiday setting. You can also bring a date to capture some cheesy romantic poses or go solo because you can rock it on your own.
Up to five people can attend a shoot for that price. There's a fee of $30 for each additional person.
Montrealers who sign up will receive a set of 10 retouched pics.
Following the photo shoot, customers will be treated to mulled wine or hot chocolate accompanied by cookies and sweets.
Get the details below.
Old Montreal Christmas Alley Photoshoots
Cost: $150 for 10 retouched pictures
Where: Maison Pepin, 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
When:
- November 26 and 27
- December 3, 4, 10 and 11