One Driver Involved In A Fatal Two-Car Collision Last Night Is Still Unidentified
The other driver, 19, is in the hospital.
Staff Writer
51m
Two cars were involved in a collision that killed one driver and sent the other to the hospital on December 3, according to SPVM media spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. The crash took place in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood at around 10:45 p.m.
The hospitalized driver, a 19-year-old man, is not currently in critical condition, and there is no concern for his life at this time, per Brabant. The other driver, still unidentified, died immediately in the crash.
Investigations are ongoing to determine his identity and to clarify the events leading up to the crash, Brabant said.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.