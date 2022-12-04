Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

One Driver Involved In A Fatal Two-Car Collision Last Night Is Still Unidentified

The other driver, 19, is in the hospital.

Staff Writer
Two SPVM officers walk near a police car in Montreal.

Two SPVM officers walk near a police car in Montreal.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Two cars were involved in a collision that killed one driver and sent the other to the hospital on December 3, according to SPVM media spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. The crash took place in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood at around 10:45 p.m.

The hospitalized driver, a 19-year-old man, is not currently in critical condition, and there is no concern for his life at this time, per Brabant. The other driver, still unidentified, died immediately in the crash.

Investigations are ongoing to determine his identity and to clarify the events leading up to the crash, Brabant said.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...