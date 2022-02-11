Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Outremont Is Banning The SQDC From Opening In The Borough

There will be no recreational cannabis sales in Outremont.

Editorial Fellow
Outremont Is Banning The SQDC From Opening In The Borough
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime.com

Outremont has decided to ban recreational cannabis sales in the borough following feedback from the community. At a meeting on the evening of February 7, elected officials put it to a vote and the results were 3-to-2 anti-cannabis sales.

The SQDC had wanted to open a new location in Outremont on avenue Van Horne, but residents pushed back.

At an information session, "some citizens present shared their concerns regarding the possible establishment of an SQDC in the area," according to borough council meeting minutes. During an online consultation period on recreational cannabis sales, 47 people "expressed their desire that the sale of cannabis be prohibited throughout the borough."

By the end of January, the SQDC abandoned plans to open in the area, the council said. Moreover, provincial law already dictates that a cannabis store in the City of Montreal can not be within 150 metres of most educational institutions (with the exception of universities).

The Outremont ban specifically covers dispensaries catering to recreational users. Medicinal cannabis dispensaries are still permitted under the new policy. "This article does not apply for a company of a person authorized by Health Canada to act as a cannabis dispensary for medical purposes," the borough council said in their decision on February 7.

According to the mayor of Outremont, Laurent Desbois, residents already have ample opportunity to get their fix without new dispensaries.

"There are seven SQDC's within a 3.5 kilometre radius in Outremont. Additionally, the SQDC same-day delivery for online orders. Outremont is one of the neighbourhoods best served by SQDC's in Quebec," Desbois told Le Devoir.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

vaccine passport

SAQ & SQDC Customers Will Soon Need Vaccinations To Enter — But Staff Won't

SAQ employees will need to show proof of vaccination if they want to make in-store purchases, though.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Société québécoise du cannabis | Facebook

As of January 18, entry into the provincial liquor and cannabis stores, the SAQ and the SQDC, will require vaccine passports.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced this news during a recent press conference on January 6, saying, "I hope this will be an additional incentive for some to go get their first dose."

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

1st-Dose Appointments Spiked In Quebec On The Day Legault Announced An Anti-Vax Tax

Dubé called the spike "encouraging."

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It seems money motivates. On the day that the premier announced an anti-vax tax, Quebec saw a spike in first vaccine dose appointments, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the minister said 5,000 people made appointments on January 10 and 7,000 made appointments on January 11, the day of the announcement — "the highest number in several days," he noted.

Keep ReadingShow less

Reminder That SAQ & SQDC Products Can Be Delivered — Here's How It Works

How much does it cost? How long does it take? We answered Qs about getting booze & weed delivered to your door.

@sanrafael71 | Instagram, Kay Ryabitsev | flickr

The announcement that Quebec would start requiring vaccine passports at SAQ and SQDC locations has sparked conversations around access to legal pot and booze in the province.

Quebecers can actually order alcohol and cannabis from the Société des alcools du Québec and Société québécoise du cannabis and get it delivered right to their doorstep. Added bonuses? No waiting in line, no venturing out in the cold weather, no chance of encountering potentially aggressive crowds and a significantly lower chance of catching or spreading COVID-19.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

1st-Dose Appointments Increased 300% After Quebec's SAQ & SQDC Vaxx Passport Announcement

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted about the spike in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Appointments to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec are spiking, according to a tweet from Health Minister Christian Dubé, following the announcement that the province's liquor and cannabis stores will start requiring vaccination passports.

"In just a few days, the appointments for the 1st dose went from 1.5K per day to over 6K yesterday," Dubé tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to everyone who decided to get vaccinated. It is not too late to receive your 1st dose. Protect yourself."

Keep ReadingShow less