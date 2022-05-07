Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Marijuana Tainted With Opioids Is Reportedly Circulating In Montreal — Here's What To Know

The risk of consumption includes cardiorespiratory arrest! 😳

Associate Editor
Person rolling a joint of marijuana, Right: Marijuana nugget possibly contaminated with opioids.

Person rolling a joint of marijuana, Right: Marijuana nugget possibly contaminated with opioids.

Thought Catalog | Unsplash, CIUSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montreal

If you're a fan of your marijuana then it's best to know that there are dangers to buying weed off the streets of Montreal.

In a May 5 press release issued by the Direction régionale de santé publique du CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (Montreal DRSP), the CIUSSS received a report of a case with symptoms linked to a possible opioid overdose following the consumption of cannabis purchased off the street.

Santé publique indicated that the marijuana obtained off the streets of Montreal was in the form of a "greenish/brownish colour."

CIUSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montreal

An investigation is currently underway, however, the health department is urging the public to be extra cautious as it "is possible that the street cannabis in circulation is contaminated with opioids," the Montreal DRSP stated.

This can lead to serious health issues and possible death, as "opioids are associated with a high risk of death, especially among users who may be unknowingly exposed," the Montreal DRSP said.

In the event that one does consume opioid-tainted marijuana, symptoms would include: severe drowsiness, snoring, contracted pupils, breathing difficulties and bluish lips and fingernails.

An opioid overdose can also lead to cardiorespiratory arrest, warned the DRSP de Montreal.

If an overdose occurs, you must call 911 immediately where you will be transported to a healthcare facility and administered naloxone or other airway management treatments in order to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The Montreal DRSP urges street cannabis users "to be cautious and encourages clinicians and caregivers to enhance death prevention interventions with them," and favours the purchase of cannabis from the SQDC so that you know exactly what you're consuming.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...