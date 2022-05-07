Marijuana Tainted With Opioids Is Reportedly Circulating In Montreal — Here's What To Know
The risk of consumption includes cardiorespiratory arrest! 😳
If you're a fan of your marijuana then it's best to know that there are dangers to buying weed off the streets of Montreal.
In a May 5 press release issued by the Direction régionale de santé publique du CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (Montreal DRSP), the CIUSSS received a report of a case with symptoms linked to a possible opioid overdose following the consumption of cannabis purchased off the street.
Santé publique indicated that the marijuana obtained off the streets of Montreal was in the form of a "greenish/brownish colour."
CIUSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montreal
An investigation is currently underway, however, the health department is urging the public to be extra cautious as it "is possible that the street cannabis in circulation is contaminated with opioids," the Montreal DRSP stated.
This can lead to serious health issues and possible death, as "opioids are associated with a high risk of death, especially among users who may be unknowingly exposed," the Montreal DRSP said.
In the event that one does consume opioid-tainted marijuana, symptoms would include: severe drowsiness, snoring, contracted pupils, breathing difficulties and bluish lips and fingernails.
An opioid overdose can also lead to cardiorespiratory arrest, warned the DRSP de Montreal.
If an overdose occurs, you must call 911 immediately where you will be transported to a healthcare facility and administered naloxone or other airway management treatments in order to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The Montreal DRSP urges street cannabis users "to be cautious and encourages clinicians and caregivers to enhance death prevention interventions with them," and favours the purchase of cannabis from the SQDC so that you know exactly what you're consuming.
