Patrick Roy Wants To Be The New Montreal Canadiens GM But Not Everyone Is On Board
Who do you want the new Habs GM to be?
Habs land is a bit of a mess right now so who better to save it than Montreal Canadiens legend Patrick Roy? At least, that's what he believes. At a press conference, the former Canadiens goalie and four-time Stanley Cup champion threw his hat in the ring to become the team's new general manager. But not everyone seems to be on board with the idea.
"Would I have interest? Obviously," Roy told reporters on Tuesday. "But at the same time, I know it's a process."
"If they give me a call, I'll listen."
On Twitter, some people have been critical of Roy's outspokenness on his candidacy. TSN analyst Eric Macramalla commented that Roy should be disqualified from the job because of his "lack of restraint and respect for the process."
Roy spoke at length with reporters, declaring his love for the team and explaining how he understands the depth of the responsibilities should he be chosen as the new general manager. He said that while he still loves his current job as the head coach of the Quebec Remparts, he would be open to an offer with the Habs.
When asked if he would like the chance to win another Stanley Cup with the team, Roy asked, "what would they have to lose by giving me a chance?"
For those keeping score at home, Roy was the Habs goalie last time they won a Stanley Cup in 1993.
But despite Roy's storied 11-year career with the Habs, there seems to be a feeling among some that it wouldn't go over too well if he was appointed GM.
Some observers have commented on his lack of experience as a general manager in the NHL. However, it's important to note that Marc Bergevin had not previously been a general manager when he was hired for the position.
With many GM candidates apparently under consideration by the organization, Roy would certainly be among the most high-profile and controversial choices for many fans.
Would you be happy if Patrick Roy was chosen to be the new Canadiens GM?