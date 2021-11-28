Marc Bergevin, General Manager Of The Montreal Canadiens, Was Just Fired & Here's Why
Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson also got the boot.
Looks like it's bye-bye for Marc Bergevin, the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, as he's just been fired — effective immediately.
Geoff Molson, president and CEO of the Habs, announced this news in a press release on November 28.
And it's not just Bergevin that Molson is saying goodbye to. Trevor Timmins, assistant general manager, as well as Paul Wilson, senior VP of public affairs and communications, are also being fired.
"On behalf of myself and the organization, I wish to thank Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins, and Paul Wilson for their passion and engagement towards our Club over the last years," said the CEO.
"Their relentless work allowed our fans to experience many memorable moments, including last summer's playoff run that culminated with the Stanley Cup Final. We wish them all the success they deserve in the pursuit of their careers."
Molson went on to say, "I think, however, that the time has come for a leadership change within our hockey operations department that will bring a new vision and should allow our fans and partners to continue cheering for a championship team."
A new hiring process is underway to find the Canadiens' next general manager, which they are hoping to recruit "as soon as possible."
This new GM must bring "significant hockey expertise to the organization," but must also be able "to communicate with fans in both French and English."
To make sure things continue to run smoothly with the team, Molson "has retained the services of Jeff Gorton, who will serve as Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations."
The Habs CEO will discuss this matter further at a press conference on Monday, November 29 at 11 a.m. at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.
