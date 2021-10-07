Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin Was In Tears Trying To Explain What Carey Price Means To Him
"It's hard."
At a press conference on Thursday morning, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin was in tears as he tried to explain what Carey Price meant to him as a person.
Price has taken a leave of absence from the team to join the NHL's Player Assistance Program. In a statement following the announcement, his wife Angela Price said she hopes her family can demonstrate "the importance of putting your mental health first."
After he was asked the question by a journalist, Bergevin paused for a long time to gather his thoughts and said that "it's hard" to see a friend and colleague of nine years struggling.
Bergevin made it clear that Price and his family deserve to go through this in private.
Price is the second Habs player to take a leave in as many years, following his teammate Jonathan Drouin.
Bergevin said that Price would be absent for "30 days or more."
"I think this should make us realize that all players are human beings," the general manager said.
"He will get all our support and we hope to have him back soon."