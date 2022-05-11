Quebec's Health Boss Will Give A COVID-19 Update Today Ahead Of The Mask Mandate End Date
It's only a few days before the lifting of the mask mandate.
Quebec's public health boss is set to address the current state of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The health update comes as hospitalizations are down and Quebec nears the lifting of its mandatory mask rule on Saturday, May 14. By this weekend, only public transport will continue to require the use of face coverings.
Interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will be joined by the senior strategic medical advisor on public health for the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Dr. Marie-France Raynault, and CHU Sainte-Justine microbiologist Dr. Caroline Quach.
The conference is expected to provide further details on the epidemiological situation in the province and about the changing mask rules.
On Monday, Santé Quebec reported 35 deaths and a decrease in hospitalizations (-9). The number of new cases fell below 1,000 with 772 new infections reported.
Last Wednesday, Boileau told reporters that health experts are predicting the current curve to flatten in the coming days.
“This week, we have a lot of good news… The pandemic situation shows signs of hope that will bring us to the other side of the wave. All COVID-19 indicators are down, including the number of cases, the number of health workers who are positive, and the number of hospitalizations."
While Boileau asserted that Quebec's sixth wave is clearing, he admitted that a new wave could return in the fall.
Even if Quebec does see a spike in cases, however, he said the government is against the return of mandatory masks.