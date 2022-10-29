Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Listed His Favourite Montreal Spots & We're Totally Here For It
Antoni has nothing but love for Montreal.
Queer Eye star and fellow Montrealer Antoni Porowski dished on his most beloved eateries across the 514 and he gave a shoutout to some pretty popular spots. In a recent interview with Buzzfeed Canada, Porowski was asked what his dream day in the city looks like and his answers were nothing short of your typical Montreal must-dos.
"I'd wake up in the morning at my stepmother's house and I'd want breakfast," Antoni said and before he could finish his sentence, his absolute fave spot came to mind.
@buzzfeedcanada
You had us at Breakfast @antoniporowski #montreal #antoniporowski #mcgilluniversity #montrealbagels #montrealfoodie #canadiancheck #quebectiktok
"Oh my gosh, what's it called? The famous...it's like a Jewish diner on Mont-Royal and it has chopped-up hot dogs called the Mish-Mash!" he said. Turns out, the Queer Eye cast member was talking about Beauty's and if you've ever had their Mish-Mash, you'd totally get it.
The chef turned TV personality then said he enjoys a walk around Mont-Royal and then a coffee fix is an absolute must. Antoni's café of choice? Café Olimpico!
"I would [then] go to St-Viateur across the street and go pick up a bagel. I'd walk around the McGill campus where I used to live on Prince Arthur and be nostalgic and have a little moment," Porowski continued.
While Fairmont versus St-Viateur bagels has been a long-standing debate here in Montreal, it's safe to say Antoni is a St-Viats kinda guy. He then went on to share how he'd spend his night, and Antoni's answer goes right down to his Polish roots.
"I'd end the night at Stash Café. I was a server there, my father was a server there, my sisters worked there, my cousins... it's a rite of passage if you're Polish in Montreal."
The 38-year-old then listed off his order of choice, which is fried meat pierogies made with fried onions and a dollop of sour cream.
"I'd finish with a Szarlotka, which is this amazing apple crumble, then I'd walk back and have a nice chat with my stepmom and lay down and be happy that I am back home in Montreal."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.