Antoni Porowski Got Engaged To His Boyfriend & We're Praying For A Montreal Wedding
They've visited Montreal together at least twice, including for a "Canadian boot camp."
Montreal native and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski took to social media Thursday to announce that he and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, are engaged.
Porowski has brought Harrington to Montreal on at least two occasions (possibly more they didn't publicize). The first was in December 2019, when Harrington underwent what he called "Canadian boot camp" with a giant poutine from what looked like Frites Alors and a stroll through the Plateau-Mont-Royal.
The second visit that we know of was in either late 2021 or early 2022. A January 2022 post showed the pair at Place Jacques-Cartier in Old Montreal and dining at restaurant Taverne sur le Square in Westmount.
Porowski's engagement announcement consisted of a grainy nighttime pic captioned, "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼"
Harrington posted three photos, the last of which shows the couple's zombie Halloween costumes, writing, "officially together until we look like the last pic."
Porowski also recently dished about his favourite Montreal spots in an interview with Buzzfeed Canada. They include avenue du Mont-Royal diner Beauty's, Café Olimpico, Saint-Viateur Bagel and Polish restaurant Stash.