Antoni Porowski Shared His Favourite Montreal Spots & Took A Stance On The Bagel Debate
"It's the best bagels in the world." 🥯
Queer Eye celebrity chef and Montrealer Antoni Porowski loves his city and its food scene. In a recent interview on Radio-Canada'sTout le mode en parle, the TV host got a little nostalgic, sharing some of his best culinary experiences on the island. He also gave a shoutout to several popular spots.
\u201cLes souvenirs culinaires montr\u00e9alais d'Antoni Porowski #TLMEP @antoni\u201d— Tout le monde en parle (@Tout le monde en parle) 1677467617
Porowski started by talking about the fried meat pierogies from the iconic Polish restaurant Stash Café in Old Montreal.
The wine expert also recalled the "super-tight pink shirt" he used to wear when he worked as a waiter at the now-closed restaurant and nightclub Buonanotte.
Porowski also said Café Olympico is his go-to place for a caffeine fix.
And as for the Fairmount vs. St-Viateur Montreal bagel debate, it's a no-brainer for the TV personality: St-Viateur makes "the best bagels in the world."
"In New York, the bagels are way too big. They scoop the bagels which is ridiculous. And I think the water is better here too," he explained in French.
Porowski also mentioned the famous Atwater Market and the availability of great cheeses across the city. Other guests on the show had to remind him about two Montreal classics: poutine and smoked meat.
The local chef remained consistent with his picks. He previously praised Café Olympico and St-Viateur in an interview with Buzzfeed Canada, in which he also described working at Stash Café as a "rite of passage if you're Polish in Montreal."