Antoni Porowski Is Coming To Montreal In 2023 & You Can See Him In Person

Mark your calendars!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Antoni Porowski holding his cookbook 'Antoni: Let's Do Dinner', Right: Antoni Porowski cooking in his kitchen.

@antoni | Instagram

Antoni Porowski is coming to Montreal and you can totally catch him on his next visit. The Queer Eye star announced a book tour for his 2021 release of Antoni: Let's Do Dinner and Porowski's hometown of Montreal is on the list.

Antoni posted an update to his Instagram page sharing the exciting news with his 4.4 million followers.

"After two years of crossing my fingers & toes (jk the latter isn’t possible), I am thrilled to finally be going on a book tour irl!! I’m so freakin’ excited to FINALLY be able to celebrate Let’s Do Dinner in person this February with all of you. Let’s celebrate the season of love in style," he wrote.

The 38-year-old had originally announced his book tour last year. After having to postpone it, Antoni is finally venturing off to eight different cities in February 2023.

The tour kicks off in Somerville, Massachusetts on February 12 and ends right here in the 514 on February 25.

Antoni will be hosting a live food demonstration and convo session with the audience at Corona Theatre. The event is part of the Montréal en Lumière Festival and tickets are currently on sale and range from $77 to $167 depending on the section.

So, if you've ever wanted some personal time with Antoni himself, now just might be your chance.

Antoni Porowski Book Tour

Price: $77 to $167

When: February 25, 2023

Address: 2490, rue Notre-Dame W., Montreal, QC

Tickets

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

