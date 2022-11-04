Queerphobic Trolls Can't Cope With Montreal's Santa Claus Parade Featuring A Drag Queen
But organizers have no intention of changing their plans.
After a two-year break, Christmas fanatics can finally see Montreal's popular Santa Claus parade downtown this year. More than 400,000 people are expected to join the festivities on November 19 from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on rue Sainte-Catherine. For the 70th edition, the Quebec Santa Claus will once again be joined by the Star Fairy, played by drag queen Barbada de Barbades.
Backlash from tolls ensued, with a series of negative comments, and queerphobic and transphobic remarks on Twitter directed at the artist. Nevertheless, organizers have no intention of changing their plans.
"This parade represents the diversity and inclusivity of Montreal. For us, It's very important that the event reflects that image," Emmanuelle Allaire, director of communications at Montreal Centre-Ville, told MTL Blog.
Allaire notes that in contrast with the negative comments, many other Montrealers reacted positively to the participation of Barbada as the Star Fairy.
In 2022, the parade will follow its usual route between rue Guy and Place des Festivals. For the first time ever, it will be fully electric.
You'll have the chance to see 15 floats and 500 artists, bands and volunteers from all over Canada, including performers from the Cirque du Soleil show Corteo and the troupe from the Québec Issime show Décembre.
New this year will be tableaux displays telling stories based on the memories of the first Santa Claus procession downtown 70 years ago.
The 2022 Santa Claus Parade in Downtown Montreal
Price: Free
When: November 19 from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m
Where: rue Sainte-Catherine O. (between rues Guy and Jeanne-Mance)
