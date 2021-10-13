A 'Squid Game' Candy Is Selling Like Hot Cakes At This Montreal Depanneur
The owner says he's shocked by dalgona's popularity.
Netflix's Squid Game is making waves around the world and Montreal is no exception. Just ask the owner of a Saint-Henri depanneur who says dalgona, a Korean candy featured on the show, is flying off the shelves.
Depanneur Chez Claude et Claudette owner Robert Kim, who was born and raised in South Korea, told MTL Blog he and his wife began making and selling the Korean treat on Saturday.
He posted that he had the "honeycomb candy" (made with sugar and baking soda) in stock on social media and, on the first day, he said he sold out within an hour.
Since then, Kim said they've been making more and more and are now up to about five dozen, which — at $1.99 per piece — sells out each day. He called the rising popularity of dalgona "shocking."
"Some people come to the store and they knew exactly [that] we had it. They come to buy these things," Kim explained.
"But [some] didn't expect that. They didn't know anything about it. When they saw this [they said], 'Wow, that's the game! From the game.'"
Courtesy of Robert Kim
Netflix describes Squid Game as a show in which "hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly."
Kim said he grew up playing the dalgona game showcased on the show but with "no death, obviously." And no blood or gore either.
At the shop across the street from his elementary school, he and his friends would try to trim out the shape engraved in the cookie with their hands or a needle. As a prize, he said, they could win a free dalgona from the merchant.
"We have enjoyed this game and we were sharing it. It's very happy [...] that people start knowing these cookies," he said. "I'm not BTS or anything, but I'm very proud to show people Korean culture and foods and so on."
Courtesy of Robert Kim
Kim and his family, who also have an event company, even decorated Depanneur Chez Claude et Claudette with their own Squid Game Halloween decorations.
You can see them for yourself — and try dalgona — at 4131, rue Saint-Antoine O.
