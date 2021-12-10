A Routine Noise Complaint Ended With Montreal Police Seizing 2 Guns & Arresting Someone
People saw the cops through the window and tried to flee.
A routine noise complaint in Pointe-Saint-Charles in the wee hours of Friday morning ended with Montreal police seizing two guns and arresting one person, Montreal police confirmed to MTL Blog.
A 911 call was placed at around 2:15 a.m. on December 10, alerting police officers to excessive noise coming from an apartment on rue Centre, near rue Charlevoix, said Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Brabant told MTL Blog that when police officers arrived on the scene, they saw a group of people causing the disturbance in an apartment. Some of the individuals noticed the police officers outside through the window and started fleeing the scene, he said.
Officers were able to catch one individual who was attempting to flee. Upon searching him, police found a firearm on him, Brabant said.
The man was arrested and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon in connection with possession of that firearm, said Brabant.
While police were searching the scene during the event, Brabant said police found a second firearm, which they seized, amounting to a total of two firearms seized over the course of the "operation, if you could call it that."
Brabant said the investigation is ongoing and police have been able to identify other people who were at the scene of the incident.
"So there's probably going to be other arrests or accusations later on," he said.
"At this point, we're still [doing] an investigation to see who was in that place and [to see] if we could identify and put accusations against other people that were invited that were inside that apartment."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
