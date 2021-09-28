Montreal Police Seized Tons Of Drugs Worth $2.4 Million In A Major Bust Last Week
Hundreds of thousands of amphetamine tablets plus fentanyl, coke, heroin and erectile dysfunction meds.
The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) announced that it conducted a major drug bust in Montreal's West Island last week, resulting in the police force seizing a heck of a lot of drugs worth $2.4 million and four firearms.
Montreal police reported seizing 246,000 amphetamine tablets, 23,000 Xanax tablets, 11,500 speed tablets, and 2,500 fentanyl tablets as well various amounts of morphine, crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, hash, cannabis, magic mushrooms and an opioid called Isotonitazene. They even seized some Cialis, an erectile dysfunction medication similar to Viagra.
[Saisie majeure de stupéfiants et d’armes à feu] Le SPVM a saisi des quantités de drogues totalisant 2,4 M$ dans l’… https://t.co/NHz4dJcNK4— Police Montréal (@Police Montréal) 1632844954.0
According to the SPVM, the "major drug seizure" happened on September 21 in five different residences in Baie-D'Urfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Kirkland and Île-Perrot.
Seven suspects — ranging in age from 22 to 28 — were arrested and are facing charges related to drug possession and trafficking.
This is the second major drug seizure in less than four months in this area of the city, the SPVM said.
The SPVM is asking anyone with information that could "help investigators in the fight against drug trafficking" to contact them via 911, their local police station or Info-Crime Montréal.
- Quebec Police Made 6 Arrests After Finding Firearms, $3,000+ In ... ›
- Montreal Is Now Asking The Canadian Gov't To Decriminalize ... ›
- Quebec Police Just Arrested 8 People After A Major Drug Bust - MTL ... ›