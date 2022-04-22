Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lachine canal

Montreal's Lachine Canal Will Finally Allow Paddleboarding This Summer — Here Are The Rules

There are lots.

Senior Editor
Lachine Canal looking east toward the Atwater Market and downtown Montreal: Right: kayakers on the Lachine Canal.

Lachine Canal looking east toward the Atwater Market and downtown Montreal: Right: kayakers on the Lachine Canal.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Historic Canals in Quebec, Parks Canada | Facebook | Facebook

Parks Canada has announced that paddleboarding (stand-up paddleboarding or SUP) will be allowed on almost the whole of Montreal's Lachine Canal this summer. Specifically, Montrealers will be able to SUP in the 12-kilometre span between lock number two near the Old Port and lock number five at the western end of the canal in the borough of Lachine.

Paddleboarders will only be able to access the canal via designated boat ramps and won't be able to pass through locks to get from one section of the canal to the other.

They'll also have to follow safety regulations that require the use of personal flotation devices (PFD, such as a life vest) and whistles. SUPers can either wear their PFD and whistle or simply carry their PFD on board, in which case they must also bring a floating throwing rope.

Paddleboarders on the Lachine Canal will further need what's called a "seasonal sticker" for a non-motorized boat. They cost $25 and are sold by lock operators at locks one, three, four, and five (Parks Canada warns that the operators can't make change). The stickers are valid for the whole season.

Other non-motorized boats, including kayaks and canoes, are already allowed on the canal. Some are even available for rent at waterside vendors. Unlike SUPers, kayakers and canoers are able to use the canal locks but need to purchase a "seasonal lockage permit," which cost $4.75/foot per vessel as of the time of writing. The permits are available online.

Diving in the canal still isn't allowed.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...