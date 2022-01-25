Trending Topics

Simons Is Opening A New Montreal West Island Store & They're Hiring

Fairview just got a lot more interesting!

Associate Editor
Simons Is Opening A New Montreal West Island Store & They're Hiring
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

CF Fairview Pointe Claire is officially welcoming its very own Simons coming spring 2022 and the store is hiring a bunch of employees. It will be the West Island's very first Simons location. The popular department store already operates in downtown Montreal and the Galeries D'Anjou.

In a Facebook announcement posted on January 24, Simons shared its opening and hiring plans. "In addition to putting the finishing touches on this spectacular new store, we are currently forming the team that will give it its warm and one-of-a-kind personality," they wrote.

Simons invited the public to visit its career page to review the seven available positions, including a sales associate job, a divisional manager role and even a mannequin stylist.

Cadillac Fairview issued a press release saying Simons will be located in the space formerly occupied by Sears situated in the shopping mall's western end. The Fairview location will occupy the second and third floors, offering shoppers access to its many brand names, including the exclusive Le 31 collection and Simons home department.

Simons also boasted about the new store's fresh and distinctive look. "In this new space, unique design elements highlight the beauty of noble natural materials like wood and stone. They blend beautifully together in this lively and bright environment that will also be home to a permanent installation by the talented artist, Brendan Tang," the post reads.

After shopping 'till you drop, you can also pay a visit to Fairview's other new space, the District Gourmand, a cafeteria located on the main level, a floor below Simons.

