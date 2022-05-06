Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Travel

Some Round-Trip Flights From Montreal To Hawaii Are Under $500 This Fall

Bonjour-Alohi 🌴

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​The view from a plan window over Hawaii. Right: Someone stands on a balcony holding a drink and looking out over a beach dotted with palm trees.

The view from a plan window over Hawaii. Right: Someone stands on a balcony holding a drink and looking out over a beach dotted with palm trees.

Igokapil | Dreamstime, @gohawaii | Instagram

Around the time the weather starts getting a little brisk, you can escape our soon-to-be-frozen island for a tropical one. Affordable fall trips to Hawaii are now on offer, meaning Montrealers can get to the iconic beach paradise for cheap.

If you don't want the summer to end, Air Canada flights from Montreal to Maui are selling for around $500. At the time this was written, discount travel booking site Flytrippers is advertising round-trip tickets at $489 between August 10 and August 22. On other dates, prices fluctuate between $500 and $525.

Flights to the island destination usually cost around $1,000, which puts the discount at nearly 50% off the average cost for the trip.

Several dates from September to November are available to book for a vacation, or for a change of scenery if you work remotely. It is worth noting, however, that Hawaii is one of the more expensive U.S. states with a high cost of living.

In addition to beach visits, visitors to the Aloha state can climb ancient volcanoes, admire impressive waterfalls, and enjoy fresh seafood.

The tickets on offer with Air Canada are economy class and include a stopover in Vancouver.

The cost of seats in the economy section does not include checked baggage. However, hand luggage (9 inches x 15.5 inches x 21.5 inches) and a personal bag like a small backpack (6 inches x 13 inches x 17 inches) are allowed. To avoid added fees, you must be able to fit your personal belongings in the overhead compartment.

