Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations From Montreal & Some Cost Less Than $700

Sunwing has a handful of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Montreal up for grabs and a beach vacay is easily the best remedy if those end-of-summer scaries have been setting in.

You can head from your place to paradise and save big on so many popular resorts and destinations including Cuba, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Jamaica, to name a few. With lots of sweet deals, you can be on your way to nirvana as early as next week if you're feeling spontaneous enough.

And with an all-inclusive trip, you don't have to worry about booking flights, transfers or hotels as Sunwing takes care of it all, just book, pack a suitcase and get ready to tropic like it's hot.

Here are seven last-minute vacations that will keep those summer vibes lasting a tad bit longer.

Cayo Coco, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Memories Flamenco Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $675

Dates: August 30 to September 6, 2022

Book here

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sunwing

Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1215

Dates: September 4 to September 11, 2022

Book here

Varadero, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Memories Varadero Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $695

Dates: September 1 to September 8, 2022

Book here

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Sunwing

Resort: VH Gran Ventana Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $906

Dates: August 30 to September 6, 2022

Book here

Cayo Santo Maria, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Grand Memories Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $725

Dates: August 27 to September 3, 2022

Book here

Playa Blanca, Panama

Sunwing

Resort: Riu Playa Blanca (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1095

Dates: September 2 to September 9, 2022

Book here

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Sunwing

Resort: Riu Bambu (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1135

Dates: August 30 to September 6

Book here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

