Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations From Montreal & Some Cost Less Than $700
Beach vacay, anyone? 🏝
Sunwing has a handful of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Montreal up for grabs and a beach vacay is easily the best remedy if those end-of-summer scaries have been setting in.
You can head from your place to paradise and save big on so many popular resorts and destinations including Cuba, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Jamaica, to name a few. With lots of sweet deals, you can be on your way to nirvana as early as next week if you're feeling spontaneous enough.
And with an all-inclusive trip, you don't have to worry about booking flights, transfers or hotels as Sunwing takes care of it all, just book, pack a suitcase and get ready to tropic like it's hot.
Here are seven last-minute vacations that will keep those summer vibes lasting a tad bit longer.
Cayo Coco, Cuba
Resort: Memories Flamenco Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $675
Dates: August 30 to September 6, 2022
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1215
Dates: September 4 to September 11, 2022
Varadero, Cuba
Resort: Memories Varadero Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $695
Dates: September 1 to September 8, 2022
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Resort: VH Gran Ventana Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $906
Dates: August 30 to September 6, 2022
Cayo Santo Maria, Cuba
Resort: Grand Memories Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $725
Dates: August 27 to September 3, 2022
Playa Blanca, Panama
Resort: Riu Playa Blanca (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1095
Dates: September 2 to September 9, 2022
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Resort: Riu Bambu (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1135
Dates: August 30 to September 6
