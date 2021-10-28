Somehow $11 Million Of Pure Silver Was Stolen In Montreal Last Year & Part Of It Was Found
The tale of Montreal's mysterious silver heist continues...
Somehow, in January 2020, approximately US$11 million of pure silver was stolen in Montreal, and the tale of this mysterious silver heist continues to this day.
Part of the stolen silver has been recovered in Toronto, British Columbia and Massachusetts so far, according to a press release by the Toronto Police Service on October 26. But some of it is still out there.
In the release, Toronto police asked for the public's assistance in identifying suspects in this case. "Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have received these ingots or fears they may have received silver by-products from this stolen shipment."
Back in June 2020, the SPVM confirmed that the theft of 596 silver ingots took place in LaSalle.
The Montreal police explained that "individuals stole the container in which the ingots were loaded while it was on the property of a transport company located in the borough of LaSalle."
If you're wondering how this theft was even possible, the SPVM said that "the suspects allegedly took possession of the shipment using forged documents."