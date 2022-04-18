Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Sunwing Flights To & From Montreal Are Facing Major Delays Due To A 'Network-Wide' Issue

Some flights have been delayed by a day due to what the company says is a "system issue."

Departure times for Sunwing flights to and from Montreal have been pushed back by hours due to what the airline is calling a "network-wide system issue." The problem, the company says, is on its system provider's side and is affecting check-in and boarding procedures.

On Monday morning, Sunwing took to Twitter to warn passengers travelling in the next 12 to 24 hours of resulting delays. As of the time of writing, four Sunwing flights departing Montreal have been delayed:

  • The flight scheduled for 7 a.m. to Liberia, Costa Rica, has been pushed to 4 p.m.
  • The 8 a.m. flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, has been pushed to 4:30 p.m.
  • The 11:15 a.m. flight to Cancun, Mexico, has been pushed to 8 p.m.
  • The 1 p.m. flight to Cayo Coco, Cuba, has been pushed to 4:10 p.m.
There have also been day-long delays on two incoming flights:
  • The flight from Cancun originally scheduled to arrive at 9:20 p.m. Sunday is now supposed to arrive at 8:22 p.m. Monday.
  • The flight from Varadero, Cuba, originally scheduled to arrive at 9:50 p.m. Sunday is now supposed to arrive at 7:46 p.m. Monday.

"We regret any inconvenience to customers' travel plans and are working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible," Sunwing tweeted.

It encouraged passengers to continue to check their flight times and committed to posting further updates.

Sunwing customers appear to be pressing the company for information on social media.

"We truly understand your frustrations," the company said in response to one customer's comment. "This is not an ideal situation for everyone."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

