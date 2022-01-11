A Mother Of One Of The Sunwing Flight Influencers Apologized For Her Daughter's Choices
During Monday's episode of the Quebec TV show La semaine des 4 Julie, the mother of Rebecca St-Pierre, one of the passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight, came forward to testify and make a public apology.
St-Pierre's mother said she did not agree with her daughter going on the trip organized by 111 Private Club.
"I objected to that trip, but I did everything. I threatened her that I wouldn't drive her back to Montreal and I was like 'She's going to come back,' because a day before, she tested positive [for COVID-19] in Quebec City. She was tested at the hotel in Montreal, but she was negative," Cyr said.
"I told her, 'Rebecca, something is going to happen, nothing is free in life.' It's tempting for a 19-year-old girl who has never been on a plane, who has never travelled, who has never been to the South."
The mother added: "I might have done the same thing she did at 19, but there was no COVID."
On January 5, while the Sunwing party flight started making headlines across the country, St-Pierre sent a plea for help to the gossip account @od_scoop on Instagram for support since she was alone in Mexico. She shared another post the next day admitting that she had tested positive for COVID-19 before she left.
Rebecca later apologized on her Instagram account, saying she was ready to face the consequences of her actions.
A few days later on the set of La semaine des 4 Julie, the traveller's mother, Anne Cyr, apologized for the recent events, stating "I want to apologize, myself as well as my daughter, to the nursing staff [...] and then to all the Sunwing staff as well as our Prime Minister, Mr. Trudeau."
During a live on 111 Private Club's Instagram page Sunday evening, James William Awad, who organized the trip, claimed “There was one person who came [to the event] who tested positive for COVID-19. She didn’t tell anyone. It was Rebecca St-Pierre."
Awad said St-Pierre was banned from the private club for being dishonest.
Cyr confessed that her daughter was still in Mexico as of January 10 and that she had to change hotels every day because of the large number of vacationers who visit at this time of year. The mother also confirmed that she is the one who has to pay for the accommodation of her daughter.
St-Pierre's mom concluded by asking parents as well as young people to remain vigilant when it comes to social networks.
Upon her return, the Quebec influencer could face fines ranging from $5,000 to $1 million as well as criminal offences.
