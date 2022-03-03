Trending Topics

The Sunwing Party Flight Vaper Revealed How Much She Earned On OnlyFans In One Month

When you make close to the annual minimum wage in Quebec... in 28 days. 🤯

The Sunwing flight vaper, Vanessa Sicotte, took to Instagram to reveal her OnlyFans income
It's been two months since images of a party on a Sunwing flight to Mexico rocked the Internet — perhaps best encapsulated by that iconic photo of a woman in sunglasses vaping on the plane. Between frequent headlines about organizer James William Awad, public apologies and poutine inspired by the affair, the Quebec influencers involved racked up a lot of online attention.

For the vaping woman, Vanessa Sicotte, this has also meant racking up big bucks on OnlyFans. In an Instagram story, Sicotte revealed how much money she made in her first month on the popular content-sharing platform that most people use for sexual content.

According to what she shared, Sicotte made $18,194 USD in one month, which is equivalent to about $23,000 Canadian dollars. The site even specified that she was in the top 0.6% of all creators.

Someone making $13.50 an hour, the minimum wage in Quebec, would earn a gross annual salary of about $26,325 at the end of a year. Sicotte said she has earned close to this amount in just one month.

Sicotte, who's reportedly studying to be a pilot, got on OnlyFans after polling her Instagram followers in late January, asking if they'd be interested in her starting an account. According to Narcity Québec, more than half of them said yes so she created a page where people can follow her for $19.99 a month.

In the same Instagram story where she discussed her earnings, Sicotte announced that she is preparing a surprise collaboration for her OnlyFans followers next month.

On her OnlyFans account, there were 31 posts, 20 photos and one video as of March 3rd. In her bio, she asks her fans to send her a private message for more content.

